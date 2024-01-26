River Dragons' Win Streak Reaches Eight

January 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Kyle Moore scored twice as the Columbus River Dragons extended the team's Tim Horton's win streak to eight games after a 3-1 win over the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Friday night.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the second period, Justin MacDonald sent Moore in alone on a breakaway with a cross-ice pass right on his tape. Moore broke in from the right wing and went to his backhand to beat Zydeco goaltender William Lavalliere (35 saves) between the legs.

Moore would provide the insurance 45 seconds into the third period with a tap-in goal after an Austin Daae pass set him up at the near post for his second of the night and 13th of the season.

Cody Wickline opened the scoring for Columbus at 5:41 of the first period. Tyler Roy made 22 saves for the win.

Notes:

MacDonald's scoring streak has reached 18 games, stretching all the way back to December 1 of this season. Over that span MacDonald has 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points.

Moore now has points in seven straight games with four goals and 10 assists in that span.

Daae also ran his scoring streak to four games (2-2-4)

Friday was the first appearance ever for the Zydeco in Columbus. The River Dragons played all six road games scheduled for Louisiana the first two weeks of the regular season, with seven (including tonight) scheduled for Columbus in 2024.

The River Dragons and Zydeco will go back to it tomorrow night at 7:05 pm on Hometown Heroes Night, with all first responders, police and firefighters receiving discounted tickets at the box office with ID as well as a discount on merchandise. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games at the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

