Hard Work Pays off: Gainbridge Super League Player of the Month: October - Audrey Harding
Published on November 5, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 5, 2025
- Trio of Sporting JAX Players Named to Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Rebecca Cooke Named to Gainbridge Super League October Team of the Month; Leah Scarpelli Earns Bench Spot and Goal of the Month Nomination - Brooklyn FC
- Jasmine Hamid Earns October Team of the Month Honors - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Griffith, Sharts, McCain, Asman Receive October Team of the Month Honors - Lexington Sporting Club
- Midfielder Alexis Theoret Named to Gainbridge Super League October Team of the Month - DC Power FC
- Audrey Harding Named October Player of the Month - Carolina Ascent FC
- Forward Jaydah Bedoya Receives First Call up to Puerto Rico Women's National Team - DC Power FC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Ascent FC Stories
- Audrey Harding Named October Player of the Month
- Aguilera, Martinez, Tapia Called up for Puerto Rico Qualifier
- Baisden's Brace Powers Carolina Ascent Past Spokane Zephyr FC
- Charlotte Burge Called into U.S. Under-20 National Team Camp
- Carolina Ascent Collect Road Win, Beats Brooklyn FC 2-1