Hannah's Grand Slam Sparks Isotopes to 9-8 Victory

August 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, NV - Trailing 6-4 in the eighth inning, Albuquerque received some late-night heroics at Las Vegas Ballpark. Elehuris Montero connected on a solo homer for the fourth consecutive game, then Jameson Hannah crushed a two-out grand slam, capping a five-run frame. The Aviators plated a pair of their own tallies in the eighth, but Geoff Hartlieb was able to record a five-out save to secure a 9-8 victory. Albuquerque has taken two of the first three contests in this series.

Topes Scope: - Hannah connected on the first grand slam of his professional career, and it was only Albuquerque's second this season after the club combined for 23 slams over the previous two campaigns. Jimmy Herron owns the Isotopes other bases-loaded clout (July 13 vs. Tacoma).

- Hannah was 3-for-4, also setting a career-best with six RBI (previous: four; June 4, 2021, at New Hampshire). He tied the Isotopes season-high for an individual player (also: Herron, July 5 at El Paso; Lavigne, July 30 at Las Vegas). Prior to the eighth-inning heroics, Hannah had not gone deep since his first at-bat of the season May 2 vs. Round Rock when he homered off Jack Leiter.

- Hannah's slam was Albuquerque's 14th go-ahead hit in the seventh inning or later this season, and first since Willie MacIver connected on a solo homer in the eighth on July 14 vs. Tacoma for the decisive tally in a 5-4 victory.

- Montero homered for the fourth consecutive game, marking the 14th time in Isotopes history a player accomplished the feat (last: Hunter Goodman, April 17-20 at El Paso). Montero extended his hitting streak to 11 games, and is slashing .511/.569/.956 with two doubles, six long balls and 12 RBI during the stretch. Additonally, Montero has recorded at least one extra-base hit in 14 of 21 contests with Albuquerque in 2024.

- Hunter Stovall was 3-for-5, his fourth time recording at least a trio of hits in 2024 (last: July 26 vs. Round Rock, three). Stovall is 10-for-25 with a double and triple in his last six contests.

- Grant Lavigne doubled, meaning he has recorded an extra-base hit in five consecutive games for the first time in his professional career. Lavigne's previous best was four-straight, reached Aug. 30-Sept. 2, 2023 with Double-A Hartford.

- Sean Bouchard finished 0-for-4, and has been held hitless in back-to-back contests at the Triple-A level for the first time since Aug. 22-27, 2023 at Oklahoma City (three-straight).

- Drew Romo took two walks in a game for the first time since Sept. 3, 2023 vs. Richmond.

- Hartlieb's five-out save tied the season-high for an Isotopes reliever (also: Matt Carasiti, May 21 at Salt Lake; John Curtiss, July 10 vs. Tacoma).

- The Isotopes improved to 11-19 in contests decided by one run, and are now just 3-10 on the road in such situations. Tonight marked Albuquerque's first one-run victory at Las Vegas since June 23, 2022.

- Albuquerque has scored at least eight runs in seven of their last 11 contests at Las Vegas Ballpark, dating back to June 25, 2022. However, the club is just 5-6 during the stretch.

- For the fourth time in 2024, the Isotopes earned a victory when trailing after seven innings. All have come since June 28, and this was the first occurrence on the road this season.

- Armando Alvarez and Ryan Noda connected back-to-back home runs, the fifth time an opposing club accomplished the feat against Albuquerque this season, and second consecutive day as Alvarez and Hernaiz went deep in the first frame Wednesday. Additionally, it was the first time the Isotopes suffered the fate of giving up consecutive long balls in back-to-back games since May 17-18, 2021 at El Paso (Ben Ruta/Matthew Batten & Patrick Kivlehan/Nick Tanielu).

- Albuquerque's pitching staff has relented at least one big fly in 14 straight contests dating back to July 13 vs. Tacoma. It is their longest stretch since July 25-Aug. 11, 2023 (16 games).

- Gunnar Hoglund turned in a quality start during his Triple-A debut for Las Vegas, working 6.0 innings of three-run ball with one walk and seven strikeouts. It marked the 16th time an opposing hurler completed at least six frames (last: Owen White, July 25 vs. Round Rock).

- The Isotopes have recorded an extra-base hit in 45 consecutive games, a season-high (previous: 41, March 29-May 15).

- Albuquerque's pitching staff struck out only three Aviator hitters, the sixth occurrence in 2024 in which they recorded a trio or fewer (last: July 2 at El Paso, rain-shortened six-inning game). On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators continue their six-game series Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 pm MT (7:05 PT). Right-handed pitchers Tanner Gordon and Hogan Harris are slated to start for Albuquerque and Las Vegas, respectively.

