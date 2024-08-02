Salt Lake Falls in Tacoma, Snaps Win Streak

The Salt Lake Bees late-game comeback fell just short on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium, falling to the Tacoma Rainiers 5-4.

While Thursday's affair was up for grabs in Tacoma, Salt Lake's 12-game winning streak was also on the line. The Bees' loss marks the first time the club was defeated since July 13 against the River Cats. The winning streak finished tied for the longest in Major and Minor League baseball this season alongside the Minnesota Twins (MLB) and the Reno Aces (Triple-A). It was the second-longest winning streak in franchise history, just one game behind a 13-game stretch from April 12-27, 2008, a sizzing set of games that helped increase the team's record to 21-1 to start off that season.

Kenny Rosenberg (L, 5-5) got the nod on the bump for the Bees, making his first start since July 3 before being called up to Anaheim. Rosenberg was tagged with a couple of solo home runs in each of the first two innings before Tacoma added one run in the fourth and fifth innings, eventually pushing the starting southpaw out of the game. Rosenberg finished with 4.1 innings and four punchouts while allowing four runs on six hits as three came across as earned. Travis MacGregor was the first arm out of the bullpen and allowed a run before Adam Kolarek and Tayron Guerrero split the final two innings and put together scoreless outings. Rob Kaminsky (W, 1-0) was stellar in his start for the Rainiers, firing five shutout innings while racking up six strikeouts.

The Rainiers jumped on the Bees quickly as Ryan Bliss homered as the first Tacoma hitter of the game, marking his 10th of the season. Nick Solak added another home run in the second inning with a solo shot to left field, stretching Tacoma's lead while notching his fourth big fly of the season. The Rainiers continued to add pressure later into the second inning, loading the bases with one out before Rosenberg worked out of the jam with a short fly ball and a force out. Bliss and Solak struck again later into the game as Bliss lined an RBI single in the fourth inning before Solak added his own in the fifth inning, extending the home club's lead to 4-0. The largest deficit of the game came in the sixth inning with Tacoma recording three straight hits to start the inning as Rhylan Thomas punched an RBI single into right field. The Bees offense woke up with Jake Marisnick lifting a solo home run to left field, putting Salt Lake on the board while tallying his eighth of the season. After an error and two walks, the Bees had loaded the bases with no outs before a strikeout and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Bryce Teodosio. Salt Lake quickly constructed a promising start to the ninth inning as Zach Humphreys singled before Elliot Soto doubled to bring the tying run to the plate. After a strikeout and a fly out, Charles Leblanc blooped a two-run single into center field, pulling the Bees within one run. With the game on the line, Niko Kavadas smashed a line drive into left field, finding the glove of Solak and ending the game.

The Bees will look to right the ship tomorrow evening at Cheney Stadium, taking on the Rainiers for the fourth game of the series. First pitch is slated for 8:05 p.m. as Johnny Cueto is set to start for the Bees while Emerson Hancock will get the nod for Tacoma.

