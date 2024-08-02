Chihuahuas Take 6-2 Win Over Oklahoma City Baseball Club

August 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas jumped out to an early lead and stole 10 bases during a 6-2 win over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Thursday night at Southwest University Park. El Paso (11-19/42-63) tallied three runs on five hits in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Oklahoma City (12-18/52-53) narrowed the gap to one run when Kody Hoese hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. The Chihuahuas scored one run in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings, plating a run each time after the leadoff batter reached base. Following Hoese's home run, Oklahoma City was kept scoreless over the final five innings, stranding 10 runners on base during that span.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City was held to two or fewer runs for the second time in three games, third time in six games and fifth time in 11 games...OKC is now 5-7 following the All-Star Break, and in the seven losses, OKC had scored a total of 13 runs while going 6-for-57 with runners in scoring position.

-Kody Hoese provided most of the offense, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. He collected OKC's only multi-hit game and drove in both of the team's runs with his 11th home run of the season...Hoese has hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-21.

-Walker Buehler made the second start of his current Major League Rehab Assignment and had another bumpy outing. Buehler allowed four runs and seven hits over 3.1 innings, with three walks and six strikeouts. He threw 86 pitches (49 strikes) and faced 20 batters...In his last two games with OKC, Buehler has allowed eight runs and 15 hits over 7.1 innings and has also walked five batters.

-El Paso notched 10 stolen bases, going 10-for-10 in attempts. Five of the stolen bases occurred while Buehler was on the mound...It's the most stolen bases allowed in a game by OKC during the MLBAM era (2005-present), as El Paso became the first PCL team in 13 years with 10 steals.

-Andre Lipcius went 1-for-4 with a walk and has now hit safely in five of his last six games, going 9-for-25 with three multi-hit efforts.

-Drew Avans singled in his final at-bat to extend his on-base streak to 20 games - the longest among players on the active roster.

-Despite the Chihuahuas collecting 11 hits, they were all singles. It's the eighth time OKC has not allowed an extra-base hit this season, but the first time since June 7 vs. Round Rock.

Next Up: Oklahoma City will try and rebound in El Paso starting at 7:35 p.m. CT Friday at Southwest University Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

