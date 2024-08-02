El Paso Earns Win Over Oklahoma City

August 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas set a new team record by stealing 10 bases in their 6-2 win over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The previous record was also set against Oklahoma City, when the Chihuahuas stole nine bases at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on July 21, 2023.

El Paso left fielder Brandon Lockridge reached base five times in his first game in the San Diego Padres' organization, going 3-for-3 with three singles, two walks, one RBI and two stolen bases. Mason McCoy stole three bases for the Chihuahuas and Nate Mondou and José Azocar stole two each. The only other Triple-A team to steal 10 bases in a game in the last 20 years was the Fresno Grizzlies on April 10, 2011 vs. Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler allowed four runs on seven hits in a 3.1-inning MLB injury rehab start for Oklahoma City. El Paso starter Nabil Crismatt allowed two runs in 5.1 innings to get the win against his former team. The Chihuahuas have won two of the first three games in the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Baseball Club 2, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (08/01/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Oklahoma City (12-18), El Paso (11-19)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 5.71) vs. El Paso RHP Jared Kollar (0-0, 6.23). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

