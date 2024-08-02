El Paso Tops Oklahoma City
August 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso starter Jared Kollar allowed only two runs in six innings in the Chihuahuas' 7-2 win over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Friday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first four games in the series.
El Paso designated hitter Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs. Ornelas has multiple hits in six of his last eight games. Eguy Rosario also homered for El Paso. It was his 15th Triple-A home run this season and his second in his last three games.
El Paso relievers Tommy Nance, Tom Cosgrove and Sean Reynolds all pitched scoreless outings Friday. It was Reynolds' third scoreless appearance in the last four games. Mason McCoy hit El Paso's 42nd triple of the season in the bottom of the seventh inning, which is the second-highest team triples total in Minor League Baseball.
Box Score: Gameday: Baseball Club 2, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (08/02/2024) (milb.com)
Second Half Team Records: Oklahoma City (12-19), El Paso (12-19)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Ben Casparius (2-2, 3.28) vs. El Paso RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (2-4, 2.51). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
