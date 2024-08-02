Reno's Offense Silenced in 5-1 Loss to Sacramento

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Reno Aces (16-12, 51-52) were outplayed by the Sacramento River Cats (14-16, 58-47) in a 5-1 loss on Thursday night at Sutter Health Park.

The Aces offensive have hit a bump in the road, scoring just nine runs during their current five-game losing streak.

For consecutive nights, Adrian Del Castillo was responsible for all of Reno's offensive production, driving in their lone run on an RBI single to score Albert Almora in the fifth inning. The backstop extended his hitting streak to eight games with the two-hit effort, going 12-for-30 (.400) with three home runs and seven RBI.

Albert Almora and Blaze Alexander collected multi-hit performances in the loss.

Erich Uelman, Austin Pope, and Christian Montes De Oca were dominant out of the bullpen, spinning three combined scoreless frames, walking one, and striking out one.

The Aces will look to break a five-game losing streak in Friday's matchup against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Albert Almora: 2-for-4, 1 2B

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-4

Following a week in Sacramento, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, August 6th, and host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series. The first pitch in the opener is set for 6:45 PM.

Single-game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

