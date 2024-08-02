Rainiers Survive to Snap Losing Streak

August 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (58-47) hung on to beat the Salt Lake Bees (52-52) by a score of 5-4, Thursday at Cheney Stadium. The victory snapped Tacoma's four-game losing streak and the Bees' 12-game winning streak.

Ryan Bliss gave the Rainiers the lead in the first inning with a lead-off home run, his second home run in as many games. They padded their lead on another solo home run in the second, this time off the bat of Nick Solak.

The two-run lead was all Rob Kaminsky needed, as the southpaw shut down Salt Lake's red-hot offense. Fresh off the development list, Kaminsky delivered five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six.

Bliss started the offense again in the fourth with an RBI single, moving Tacoma's lead to 3-0. Solak and Rhylan Thomas followed with RBI singles of their own in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, bringing the Rainiers' lead to five.

Salt Lake didn't go down without a fight, as Jake Marisnick got them on the board in the eighth with a solo home run. Bryce Teodosio used a sacrifice fly to make it 5-2 and the Bees had the tying run at the plate, but Joey Krehbiel got out of trouble to end the threat.

Three softly hit balls in the ninth gave the Bees two more runs to make it 5-4, but Kirby Snead retired the final batter to earn his first save of the season and Tacoma's first win of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES: After three hits in last night's game, Ryan Bliss went a perfect 4-for-4 as the leadoff man tonight. He reached base in all five plate appearances, going 4-for-4 with a run scored, a home run, two runs batted in and a walk. In his first rehab game with Tacoma, Dominic Canzone went 1-for-3 hitting out of the two-hole. He did not have a chance to record an out, playing five innings in left field. In his first game off the development list, Rob Kaminsky spun five shutout frames. The outing gave him his first win of the season, moving to 1-0 with a 3.05 ERA through five games (four starts) with Tacoma.

Tacoma and Salt Lake will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

