OKC Downed by Chihuahuas

August 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







In what has become a similar script during the current series, the Oklahoma City Baseball Club got off to a good start but could not curb the El Paso Chihuahuas' offense during a 7-2 loss Friday night at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City (12-19/52-54) took the lead in the third inning with a solo home run by Andre Lipcius. However, things started to go south in the fourth inning. El Paso (12-19/52-54) plated four runs, including a three-run homer by Eguy Rosario. Brendon Davis answered with a home run leading off the next inning for OKC to cut the deficit to 4-2. Tirso Ornelas delivered a backbreaking swing with two outs and two strikes in the seventh inning, hitting a two-run homer to stretch El Paso's lead to 6-2. Cal Mitchell's RBI single notched the final run of the night for the Chihuahuas. Following Davis' homer, OKC recorded one hit.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City was held to two or fewer runs for the third time in four games, fourth time in seven games and sixth time in 12 games...OKC is now 5-8 following the All-Star Break, and in the eight losses, OKC has scored a total of 15 runs while going 6-for-63 with runners in scoring position.

-Andre Lipcius hit his 20th home run, adding to his career high. He has now hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 10-for-29.

-Brendon Davis clubbed his first home run with Oklahoma City and eighth overall of the season.

-Hunter Feduccia played in his first game back with Oklahoma City following his Major League debut and drew a walk to extend his career-best on-base streak to 29 games...Drew Avans also picked up a walk to move his on-base streak to 21 games.

-Relievers Ryan Brasier and Michael Grove each pitched and continued their Major League Rehab Assignments. Brasier retired three of four batters faced in the sixth inning, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Grove pitched part of the seventh inning, allowing two runs and two hits with two strikeouts. He allowed a leadoff triple and then struck out the next two batters before surrendering a two-run homer.

-At 52-54 overall this year, Oklahoma City has matched its season low at two games under .500.

Next Up: Oklahoma City next faced El Paso starting at 7:35 p.m. CT Saturday at Southwest University Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

