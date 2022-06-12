Hall Going to the Giants

CHICAGO - After posting the lowest ERA (1.29) in the American Association and tying for the circuit lead in wins (4), left-hander Matt Hall had his contract transferred to the San Francisco Giants, the Monarchs announced today.

"I'd like to say thank you my coaches and the front office for giving me the opportunity to put on the Monarchs uniform and for making me feel welcome since the first day I showed up. I had the opportunity to play with two very special groups of teammates who became brothers to me," said Hall.

Hall, a native of Lee's Summit, Missouri and former Missouri State University standout, was 4-1 with the Monarchs with a 1.29 ERA in 28 innings. He made five starts for Kansas City and was stellar in his last outing Friday night June 10th at Chicago. Hall tossed six innings and allowed one earned run with 10 strikeouts in the Monarchs 10-2 win.

Hall was in his second season with Kansas City and was a late season free-agent signee by Monarchs Manager Joe Calfapietra last August. Hall was inked on August 21, 2021, and went right into the rotation to help the Monarchs run away with the South Division of the American Association and sweep their way to the league pennant. Hall appeared in five games, making four starts with a 2.25 ERA while allowing just 18 hits and striking out 28 batters. He finished the 2021 season with a perfect 4-0 record. After one relief outing, Hall went into the rotation and won all four of his starts, including two in the regular season and two in the postseason. On August 28th he held Houston scoreless for five innings while striking out seven to get his first win as a Monarch. He followed that with a quality start, going six at Cleburne to get the win and holding the Railroaders to three hits and one earned run while punching out 10. That win was part of a four-game sweep of Cleburne down in Texas.

In the postseason Hall took the bump in the playoff opener in the Division series going six against Sioux City at Legends Field on September 10th. He would limit the X's to six hits and one earned run while striking out four in a 11-2 KC win. He would then get the nod on September 17th in the league championship series, striking out seven and getting the 8-4 Monarchs win to take the series lead. He would surrender four runs on seven hits as the Monarchs won at Newman Outdoor Field.

2021 American Association Manager of the Year Joe Calfapietra said, "We can't be more excited as an organization to announce that Matt Hall is getting a second opportunity. As we all know, this is what our league and organization is about. Matt has done a great job for us on and off the playing field. We wish him nothing but the best with the Giants organization."

Hall, 28, pitched in 25 major league games and made one start for the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox. The lefty logged a 11.48 ERA in 40 innings with 41 strikeouts. He was the 2015 sixth-round pick by the Detroit Tigers after three seasons with Missouri State. Over the course of six minor league seasons, Hall appeared in 150 games and posted a 3.27 ERA in 537 innings with 587 strikeouts.

"My time here in Kansas City is full of memories I will hold on to for the rest of my life. Thank you to the fans of Kansas City for all the support. I am looking forward to starting the next chapter of my life with the Giants organization, " said the left hander.

