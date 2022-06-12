'Dogs Walk-Off Canaries, Sweep Series

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Justin Byrd went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and a steal of home, Ryan Long hit a walk-off single in the 9th, and the Saltdogs swept the Sioux Falls Canaries with a 6-5 win at Haymarket Park on Sunday afternoon.

Byrd stole home to give the 'Dogs a 5-2 lead in the 8th inning before the Canaries scored three times to tie the game in the top of the 9th. After J.R. DiSarcina walked with one out, he advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Long hit a bouncing ball up the middle that drove in the winning run and gave Lincoln (16-10) its first walk-off win of 2022.

Byrd opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the 1st inning. The 'Dogs added to the lead when Nick Gotta's throwing error scored DiSarcina with two outs in the second.

Lincoln held on to that lead until the 7th inning. The Canaries loaded the bases and eventually broke up the shutout bit on Wyatt Ulrich's RBI single. Later, Osvaldo Martinez's groundout scored Trey Michalczewski to make it a one-run game.

Before Byrd stole home in the 8th, his RBI single scored Josh Altmann to make it 4-2.

Kyle Kinman tossed five scoreless innings, allowing three hits, two walks and a season-high 10 strikeouts. Carter Hope pitched a scoreless 6th inning, while David Zoz allowed two runs in the 7th. Carson Lance registered a scoreless frame, and while Brandon Cunniff allowed three runs in his first blown save of 2022, he earned the win after Long's walk-off hit.

Hunter Clanin extended his on-base streak to 22, while Long had two hits in his return to the lineup. The 'Dogs picked up their second sweep of the year and are now 5-1 against Sioux Falls this season.

Lincoln will have a day off Monday before welcoming in the Lake Country DockHounds for the first time in franchise history starting Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

