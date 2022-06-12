RedHawks Fly in Game Two, Force Rubber Match

June 12, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







FARGO, N.D. - The Lake Country DockHounds lost against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Saturday, 14-3.

The RedHawks came out on a scoring spree in the first three innings. Drew Ward scored the first run with a sac-fly to the outfield, scoring Peter Maris. John Silviano kept it going with a three-run home run to make the score 4-0.

In the second inning, Manuel Boscan singled, scoring Christian Correa. Drew Ward scored two more runs with a two-run blast to extend the lead, 7-0 RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead kept the foot on the gas, scoring six in the third frame. Rymer Liriano and Evan Alexander both hit solo shots for the next two scores. A Ward double scored two more, and Leobaldo Pina singled to score Ward. The score sat at 13-0.

The DockHounds would finally get on the board in the fourth. Aaron Takacs drove in two with a double.

Gio Brusa would score off a wild pitch, and Daikan Yoh drove in Takacs with an RBI double. 13-3, DockHounds trailing.

The last score would be in the bottom of the eighth by F-M when Liriano singled, bringing in Nick Novak.

Lake Country will play the rubber match in Fargo on Sunday at 1 p.m.

You can catch the game live on AAbaseball.tv. For more information on Lake Country DockHounds' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and more, visit the DockHounds' official website at www.dockhounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.