Birds Walked off After Ninth Inning Comeback

Lincoln, NE - The Sioux Falls Canaries rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie Sunday's game at Haymarket Park but Lincoln answered with a walkoff single in the home half to secure a 6-5 victory.

The Saltdogs got on the board in the first inning with a two-out, two-run homerun from Justin Byrd and added another run in the second on a throwing error.

The Birds got two runs back in the seventh inning with a Wyatt Ulrich RBI single and an Ozzie Martinez sacrifice groundout but would leave two men in scoring position. But Lincoln built a 5-2 lead in their half of the eight with an RBI single followed by a steal of home plate.

Sioux Falls led off the ninth inning with back-to-back singles from Ulrich and Nick Gotta. Following a flyout, Gavin LaValley singled to load the bases before Jabari Henry drove in Gotta with a base hit. Kona Quiggle then tied the game with a two-run double but the Saltdogs escaped the inning with no further damage.

A walk and a wild pitch in the home half of the inning put the winning run at second base and Ryan Long delivered a two-out walkoff single to secure the series sweep for Lincoln.

Ulrich finished with three hits while Gotta and LaValley each collected two and starting pitcher Joey Pulido struck out six in five innings. The Canaries are now 8-20 overall return to action Tuesday night as they open a three-game home series against Gary SouthShore.

