Gómez Stars in Loss to Milwaukee

August 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Kansas City Monarchs' Moisés Gómez

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Chad Cushing) Kansas City Monarchs' Moisés Gómez(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Chad Cushing)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Moisés Gómez showed what he was all about on Saturday night.

The newest Kansas City Monarch outfielder delivered a two-hit, three-RBI performance in a 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Milkmen at Legends Field. The former St. Louis Cardinals prospect finished 2-for-4 with a home run.

Gómez started hot in the first inning. The cleanup batter lined an RBI single to first to plate Frankie Tostado, giving the Monarchs an early 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee (41-45) scored four unanswered to take a 4-1 advantage, but Gómez kept things going in his next plate appearance.

Gomez towered a two-run home run to left field to cut the lead to 4-3. He got to a Sebastian Rodriguez fastball for his first round-tripper as a Monarch (41-43).

He flashed his defense two innings later. Roy Morales ripped a line drive off the left-field wall, which took one hop straight to Gomez. He uncorked a cannon throw to second baseman Abiatal Avelino to catch Morales trying to stretch a double.

The Milkmen brought power of their own in the sixth inning. Chase Estep teed off for a 419-foot solo home run to right field, lifting the Milkmen to a 5-3 lead.

Milwaukee got one more in the sixth on an RBI single by leadoff batter Willie Escala to make it 6-3.

The Monarchs were held scoreless for the last six innings of the contest. Gómez recorded another stellar putout in the eighth inning to nab Jose Sermo at second base after a deep flyout in left field.

UP NEXT

Kansas City and Milwaukee close their season series Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. in a pivotal rubber game. Tickets are available at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.