DockHounds Claim Series on Saturday

August 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Lake Country DockHounds picked up 11 hits and limited the Kane County Cougars to just four, as Lake Country cruised to a 6-1 victory on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Despite the loss, the Cougars (48-38) hosted the largest crowd of the season, with 9,307 fans in attendance on a beautiful night in Geneva.

Lake Country (42-43) jumped out to an early lead against Cougars' starter Greg Mahle (9-2). In the top of the second, Ray Zuberer hit a two-out double before stealing second. Then, JT Benson was hit by a pitch and Marek Chlup walked to load the bases. Following the walk, Deivy Grullon hit a line drive single to left field that scored Zuberer and Benson to make it 2-0.

Two innings later, the DockHounds stretched out the lead. Zuberer led off the inning with a single and promptly stole second. After Benson was hit by another pitch, Chlup laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners. Grullon then drove in another run with a single to make it 3-0. Later in the frame, Chavez Young and Demetrius Sims both knocked RBI singles to push the lead to five runs.

For Lake Country, starter Matt Mullenbach (2-3) cruised through the first three innings. After retiring 11 straight hitters to start the night, the Cougars finally got to Mullenbach in the fourth. With two outs, Cornelius Randolph cranked a double into the right-center field gap for the base hit of the night. Next up, Todd Lott lined a single back through the middle to score Randolph and make it 5-1.

The DockHounds added to the lead in the top of the eighth. Facing Michael Brewer, Chlup poked a one out single before stealing second and reaching third on a throwing error. With Chlup at third, Grullon hit a sacrifice fly to right field to push the lead to 6-1.

After Mullenbach departed, Braden Boisvert, Jake Cantleberry, Mitchell Mueller, and Alan Carter combined to hold the Cougars off the board for the final four innings.

The Cougars conclude the series with Lake Country on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Brett Conine (6-4, 4.33 ERA) will take the mound for Lake Country, while the Cougars will send Jack Fox (8-3, 5.51 ERA) to the mound. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.