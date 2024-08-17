Canaries Blast Four Homeruns, Snap Losing Skid

Lincoln, NE - The Sioux Falls Canaries hit four homeruns on Saturday, snapping a five-game losing streak with an 8-7 victory at Lincoln.

The Saltdogs scored twice in the first inning but the Birds answered with three solo homeruns. Josh Rehwaldt got the team on the scoreboard in the top of the second with his team-leading 18th roundtripper before Wyatt Ulrich and Drew Mount went back-to-back in the third. Lincoln tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half.

Jordan Barth put Sioux Falls back in front with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning but the Saltdogs tied things up with single in the bottom half. Rehwaldt broke the tie with a double in the top of the sixth, however Lincoln once again had an answer, knotting the game with an RBI single in the home portion.

The 5-5 score held until Sioux Falls pushed three runs across in the eighth inning. Hunter Clanin put the Birds in front for good with a two-run homerun and Ulrich followed with an RBI single.

The Saltdogs scored twice in the ninth inning but had the tying run at third base after a two-out triple but a diving catch from Mount in shallow centerfield ended the game.

Ulrich finished 4-4 with two RBI, Zach Veen tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win and Charlie Hasty collected his 15th save. The Canaries are now 47-38, one game out of first place in the West Division and will wrap up the roadtrip Sunday at 1:05pm.

