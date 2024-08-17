Goldeyes Drop Series Opener to Sioux City

August 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Miles Simington at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

Miles Simington at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes dropped the opener of a three-game series against the Sioux City Explorers (38-45) Friday evening, falling 6-3 in front of 6,421 at Blue Cross Park.

After erasing an early three-run deficit, the Goldeyes (48-36) could not rally a second time after Sioux City took a late lead as they saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Explorers opened the scoring early, bringing three across in the first. Leadoff man D'Shawn Knowles scored on a John Nogowski single to right field, making it 1-0.

They added to their lead just one batter later, as Daniel Lingua scored on a double play ball off the bat of Scott Ota to make it 2-0. Then, Nick Schumpert brought Nogowski around on another single to make it 3-0.

The Goldeyes started to chip away in the third inning, as Max Murphy drove in Ramón Bramasco on a single to centre to make it 3-1.

Then, in the fifth inning Murphy drove in another run to bring things closer, scoring Kevin García with a single. Murphy re-took the team lead in runs batted in with the two base hits, now having 64 on the season.

After battling back all night, Winnipeg knotted things up at three in the bottom of the sixth as catcher Rob Emery came across on a Sioux City throwing error to make it 3-3. Earlier in the inning, Emery had been struck in the face with a pitch but remained in the game after being cleared by the Goldeyes' medical staff.

The Explorers struck back in a loud way, as Nogowski smacked a three-run home run to left field to make it 6-3 in the seventh inning.

That's how the game finished up, as the Goldeyes were unable to recover from the late surge by Sioux City.

Landen Bourassa (L, 7-5) was charged with the loss after battling back from that tough first inning. All told, he went 6.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out six.

Brandon Brosher (W, 3-4) picked up the win in relief for the Explorers after pitching just two thirds of an inning.

Game two of this three game set goes Saturday at 6:00 p.m. as the Goldeyes host "Bark in the Park". a special dog-friendly game for which the Goldeyes will wear custom jerseys adorned with photos of over 150 local pooches.

Travis Seabrooke (7-3, 3.74 ERA) will take the ball for Winnipeg, while Sioux City will counter with Austin Drury (3-5, 5.75 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 5:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

