RailCats Announce Flyovers for Both Weekend Games

August 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats are proud to announce that tonight and tomorrow's game will feature some aircraft from the 2024 Gary Airshow. Tonight's game, that begins at 4:00 will see a North American SNJ T-6 Texan, a former World War 2 Navy Advanced Training Aircraft.

"The Gary SouthShore RailCats are privileged to be a proud sponsor of the Gary Airshow, we are beyond excited to have the flyover on Saturday and Sunday's ballgame." Marketing Consultant for the RailCats, Renee Connelly said. "As a proud member of the community, I would like to thank all of the Charlie and Delta sponsors as the Gary Airshow takes to the skies. The energy and excitement of the flyover will make for an unforgettable experience, bringing together the best of baseball and aviation. We can't wait to share this unique moment with our community and fans."

For tomorrow's 2:00 game against the Cleburne Railroaders, it will be led by one of the most accomplished female aerobatic pilots in the country, Susan Dacy. She is well renowned for her aerobatic skills and her famous Super Sterman "Big Red" will be soaring above the Steel Yard.

"The Gary Airshow is a time-honored tradition of Gary and Northwest Indiana. It speaks to optimism and the art of the possible to watch men, women and machine take to flight." RailCats Owner, Joe Eng said. "In a year where we pay our respects to Gary native, Frank Borman, of Apollo 8, the RailCats are privileged to be part of the Gary Air Show."

Tickets are still available for today and tomorrow's game, tickets can be purchased by clicking the Link!

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.