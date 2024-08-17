Holland Hot Streak Continues in Cleburne's Thrilling Win

Gary, IN - Back-to-back home runs from RF Korey Holland and DH Brian O'Grady highlight a 16 hit day for the Railroaders in their 9-7 win over Gary SouthShore on Saturday evening at the Steel Yard.

Holland, with his eighth homer of the season, is in contention for the American Association's hitter of the week with another great day at the plate going 4-for-5 with a run scored and three runs driven in. Holland is batting .450 with eight RBI and three home runs through five games against the RailCats.

Cleburne once again got off to a hot start with three runs through the first two innings and a dominant three innings thanks to LHP Ian Clarkin in his first start as a Railroader. Clarkin retired eight of his nine outs in the form of a strikeout while only allowing one run off three hits.

The RailCats fired back in the fourth against RHP Kade Mechals with three runs of their own off a 2B Marcos Gonzales solo shot and a 2-run single by LF Gio Diaz who capitalized on an error from 1B Thomas Dillard that kept the inning alive.

However, the Railroaders responded back with three runs in the following inning including the home runs from Holland and O'Grady. After two more in the eighth, birthday boy RHP Dylan Bice came in the ninth and picked up his second save of the season.

Cleburne have now won six in a row against Gary dating back to the end of their home series earlier in the season and are one win away from sweeping the RailCats at the Steel Yard. LHP Antonio Velez will try to set the tone for the series finale on Sunday at 2 p.m.

