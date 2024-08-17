RailCats Make It Exciting, Fall Short 9-7

August 17, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The rain had dried out and the field was playable for game five between the RailCats and the Railroaders. Gary had dropped their fifth game in a row and Cleburne on the other side, had won five straight contests looking to extend to their longest winning streak of the season.

The Railroaders were on the board first with a couple of runs scoring when Carter Aldrete plated a runner on a grounder, and Korey Holland singled through the left side with two outs to score Jesus Lujano. Cleburne would score another run the next inning on a Hill Alexander single to make it 3-0.

The RailCats would find their first run with LG Castillo doubling into left center as it rolled for a long time allowing Guillermo Quintana to score all the way from first to cut into the lead. Marcos Gonzalez blasted his tenth home run of the season to lead off the fourth, and with two runners in scoring position, Gio Diaz pulled a ball passed the defenders to score two and give the 'Cats a 4-3 lead.

Cleburne would take the lead right back with back-to-back home runs with Holland hitting a two-run home run, and Brian O'Grady gave them an insurance run. Miguel Sierra cut into the lead with a bomb himself to set a new career-high with 14 this year. The tally read 6-5 on the scoreboard.

Cleburne scratched across a run in the sixth, and in the eighth saw their lead balloon with Jesus Lujano and Carter Aldrete driving in two more runs. With two ducks on the pond, Olivier Basabe put a ball off the wall with Holland crashing into the wall and Basabe collected two RBIs.

The RailCats had Carlos Rincon on after getting plunked by Dylan Bice but couldn't move him around as the losing streak continues for Gary SouthShore. Tai Tiedemann suffered a loss, dropping to 4-8 and the RailCats record goes to 28-57.

The finale between Cleburne and Gary SouthShore is set for a 2:00 start tomorrow with Chris Erwin facing Antonio Velez, the matchup is going to be on MIXLR and WE.FM 95.9 FM.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.