Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Austin Crossley

September 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Austin Crossley for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Crossley, 22, played for the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders and the Prince George Cougars. In 4 WHL seasons Crossley appeared in 159 games, scoring 8 goals and 13 assists. He also played in 39 games with the USHL's Fargo Force in the 2019-20 season, scoring 2 goals and 6 assists in 39 games. Crossley had a +5 rating for the Force.

Crossley has good size at 6'1" and 210 pounds. The 22-year-old was born in Fort Saint John, BC. Watch Austin and the rest of the 2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies all season long at Maverik Center. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies 5 game pack ensures seats for the 5 biggest home games of the season, starting at just $65.

