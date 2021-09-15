Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward JD Dudek for 2021-22 Season

September 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed forward JD Dudek to an ECHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

JD Dudek, 25, enters his third professional season after tallying 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 16 games for Bodens HF (HockeyEttan) in Sweden. The Auburn, NH native signed n contract with the Bridgeport Islanders on August 29, 2019 and went on to play 27 games for Worcester, registering 12 points (two goals, 10 assists). Prior to professional hockey, the 5-foot-11, 185lb forward spent four years at Boston College from 2015-19 where he accumulated 56 points (28 goals, 28 assists) in 149 career games. During his time with the Eagles, he received the James E. Tiernan Award given to the team's most improved player in 2018-19, won a Hockey East regular season championship in 2017-18, and won a Beanpot Championship in 2015-16 while reaching the Frozen Four. After starring at Kimball Union Academy from 2012-14 logging 86 points (26 goals, 60 assists), Dudek played one season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) during the 2014-15 campaign. He split this time between the Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Chicago Steel registering 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 54 games.

"We are very excited to have JD back with the team for the upcoming season," said Cunniff. "JD will bring a lot of skill to our team up front and will help us generate a bunch of scoring chances. I'm really looking forward to working with him this season."

The Railers now have 14 players signed for the 2021-22 season as JD Dudek joins Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, Grant Jozefek, Nolan Vesey, Drew Callin, Ross Olsson, Liam Coughlin, Myles McGurty, Tyler Poulsen, Nick Albano, Anthony Repaci, Jacob Hayhurst, Karl Boudrias, and John Furgele. All player signings are brought to you by Cintron World, with more announcements expected over the next few weeks.

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.