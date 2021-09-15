Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Partners with Orlando Solar Bears

September 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery and tasting room in Orlando, Fla. has signed into a multi-year agreement with the Orlando Solar Bears as their official and exclusive craft beer partner.

"Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. has always lived by a Commitment to Community," CEO and Founder, Glenn Closson mentioned. "This partnership will allow us to have a wider reach in our local community to continue those initiatives and grow the brand."

The Solar Bears are the ECHL affiliate of the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos family. The team will be celebrating its first decade of competition in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, during the 2021-22 season,

As part of the new partnership, the Solar Bears have collaborated with Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. on a Bear Beer Florida Lager to be released in cans and draft before the team's home opener on Saturday, October 23, when the Solar Bears take the ice against the Atlanta Gladiators at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Additionally, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. will serve as an official watch party location for all Solar Bears home and away games.

Pictured: Rendering of the Bear Beer Florida Lager can label art.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.," Solar Bears President Chris Heller said. "Earlier this month we hosted a private event for our season ticket members at the brewery, and the reception about the forthcoming partnership was tremendous. We encourage all of our fans to support a new partner that has become a staple of our community."

Located in Ivanhoe Village, one of Orlando's Main Street districts, the brewery has been open since Summer 2018 and entered distribution later that year in Central Florida with City Beverages. That distribution partnership has grown and allowed Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. to work with Wayne Densch, Inc and Daytona Beverages to expand their market reach. They are looking to add a few more distributors in the first quarter of 2022.

This new partnership with the Orlando Solar Bears will allow Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. to expand their market growth in the Central Florida region. Bear Beer is a Florida Lager that will be easy drinking and 4% ABV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.