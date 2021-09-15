Nailers Re-Sign Tim Doherty

September 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 12th player signing of the 2021 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Tim Doherty to an ECHL contract.

Doherty, 26, is coming off of a busy 2020-21 season, as he played his final college season at Penn State University, then began his professional career with the Allen Americans, and eventually moved on to the Nailers. After registering two assists in 12 games with Allen, Tim found success in Wheeling immediately, as he scored his first pro goal in his Nailers debut on May 12th at Fort Wayne. He ultimately lit the lamp three times in his first four contests with the club, en route to seven goals and nine points in 14 games. One of Doherty's top performances with Wheeling came in the team's 1,000th victory on May 26th, when he earned first star honors with a pair of goals.

"Tim Doherty came in and delivered for us last season, and was a great fit in our locker room," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He has a knack for scoring, and we are excited to see him come in this season, after seeing what this league is like, and having a full offseason to prepare himself."

Penn State University was the second collegiate stop for the Portsmouth, Rhode Island native, who also played three seasons at the University of Maine. Doherty racked up 95 points in 123 career NCAA games, highlighted by his junior year, in which he averaged over a point per game (37 points in 34 games). Prior to college, Tim played for the Boston Jr. Bruins and was a USPHL Premier Champion in 2013-14.

"Derek Army is a great coach, who instilled a lot of confidence in me, plus I really enjoyed my time with this group of players," Doherty said. "Seeing the video message after our 1,000th win stuck out to me a lot, because it showed the tradition and the people that have come through here. I can't wait to see WesBanco Arena packed, so that we can do good things for our fans, while helping the team and the city continue to come together."

Tim Doherty and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10. Season memberships are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.