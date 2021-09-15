Americans Sign Three Players from the Western Hockey League

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has signed three players from the Western Hockey League.

Jackson Leppard joins the team after playing the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Ice. The 6-foot-3 and 205-pound Left Winger had 10 points in 24 games last season. Prior to that, he played parts of five seasons with Prince George. The resident of North Vancouver BC turned 21 on January 18th.

D-Jay Jerome is a 6-foot-3 and 195-pound Right Winger, who last played in the 19-20 season. He split time between the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Swift Current Broncos. He had a combined 46 points in 66 games (18 goals and 28 assists).

Dawson Butt joins the Americans after playing the last three full seasons with the Everett Silvertips. Butt had a combined 194 penalty minutes over the last two years. The U.S.-born forward had 19 points in 51 games last year.

"We've had a lot of success with guys from the Western Hockey League," noted Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "Dawson Butt and Jackson Leppard bring physicality along with scoring ability. D-Jay Jerome has been a top scorer on his junior teams."

With the three players announced today, the total number of players on the roster is up to eleven.

The Allen Americans open their 13th Training Camp on October 9th. The season opener comes on Saturday, October 23rd at home against the Wichita Thunder. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

