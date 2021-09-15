Stingrays Sign Goaltender Cedrick Andree

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with goaltender Cedrick Andree for the 2021-22 season.

The Ottawa, Ontario native joins the Stingrays for his first full professional hockey season. Cedrick comes to Charleston after spending last season learning and developing at the AHL level with the Belleville Senators. Prior to that, he was a standout goalie in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Ottawa 67's for three seasons.

"Cedrick has a tireless work ethic and is a pure competitor," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "We're really excited to have him join our organization and we look forward to his growth and development as a Stingray this season."

Andree has spent nearly his entire career in the Ontario province and is excited to get himself down to Charleston.

"I think my parents are more excited than me to get me out of the house," said Andree. "Being in the same place for so long you get a reputation, so I want to come down to Charleston and prove I can play anywhere. Like most successful goalies, I've learned to simplify my game and stay calm in the crease."

The Stingrays will open the 2021-22 season on October 23 in North Charleston against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

