Nell Returns to Glads' Crease

September 15, 2021







DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced on Wednesday that goaltender Chris Nell has agreed to terms for the 2021-2022 season.

"Nell was really strong for us in the 2019-20 season," said James. "He's proven that he can win in the ECHL, and he has experience at the AHL level as well. Those are two big reasons why we're excited to have him back."

Nell, 27, is entering his fifth full professional season and his second with the Gladiators. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound netminder spent the 2020-21 campaign in the American Hockey League with the Tucson Roadrunners where he recorded a 1-2-2 record, 3.17 goals-against average, and an .887 save percentage.

"Chris is a great goalie, a great teammate, and he'll be a good fit for our room," said Pyle. "He loves Atlanta and is happy to be back."

The Green Bay, Wisconsin native played in 24 games with the Gladiators in 2019-20 and posted an 11-8-3 record, 3.56 goals-against average, and an .893 save percentage. Nell was a key contributor to Atlanta's 10-game point streak to end the season by going unbeaten in his last four starts before the COVID cancellation.

"I'm super excited to be back in Atlanta," said Nell. "I had nothing but good experiences in my last stint here. I think we are shaping up to have a good team, and I know we are all excited to get back to a normal year with some of the best fans in the league back in the arena. The season can't start up soon enough."

Nell also spent time with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the Adirondack Thunder during the 2019-20 season. In 2018-19, the netminder played with the Maine Mariners and Greenville while also seeing action in two AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Nell turned pro with Hartford in 2017 after playing three years of NCAA Division I hockey with Bowling Green State University.

Nell is the first goaltender and the 17th player to sign with the Gladiators for 2021-22. He joins Derek Nesbitt (F), Mike Pelech (F), Cody Sylvester (F), Kamerin Nault (F), Matt Wedman (F), Luke Nogard (F), Hugo Roy (F), Tyler Kobryn (F), Tommy Besinger (F), Dalton Thrower (D), Josh Thrower (D), Greg Campbell (D), Tim Davison (D), Malcolm Hayes (F/D), and Zach Yoder (D), Derek Topatigh (D).

