Cyclones Ink Japanese Talent, Yushiroh Hirano

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward Yushiroh Hirano to a

Standard Player Contract ahead of the 2021-22 ECHL season. Hirano was one of several signings the Cyclones made prior to the 2020-21 campaign, of which the team ultimately elected for voluntary suspension due to the pandemic.

"I've been waiting for over a year to get back to America and I'm so excited to be a part of the Cyclones," said Hirano. "I've spent the offseason in Sapporo, Japan, which was tough due to everything that's going on with the pandemic here. It didn't allow me to do much on-ice training, but I've stayed in shape with off-ice workouts. I'm ready to give it my all and play in front of big crowds with great teammates in Cincinnati!"

"We are getting an elite talent with bringing Yushiroh to the Cyclones," said Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne. "He's got some size and has an especially hard shot that will produce some goals for this team. Hirano has played on special teams in the past as well, so there's a good chance he instantly improves our power play, too. This is an exciting signing for our team and we can't wait to have Yushiroh on the ice and in the community this season."

Yushiroh Hirano

Position: Forward

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 26 (8/8/1995)

Born: Tomakomai, Japan

HT: 5'11" | WT: 215 lbs

Shoots: Right

- 3rd year pro in North America. Has played professionally in Japan and Sweden.

- Spent 2018-2020 (2 seasons) in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, playing mostly with the Wheeling Nailers, scoring 32 goals and collecting 92 points across 119 ECHL games.

- Played one game with AHL-Wilkes/Barre/Scranton, earning an assist and becoming the first Asian born player to earn a point in the AHL.

- Has earned gold, silver (2), and bronze medals while representing his country during international play from 2012-2019.

- First year in North America was during the 2015-16 season, playing junior hockey for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms. There, Hirano scored 24 goals and 46 points in 54 games.

- Invited to Chicago Blackhawks Development Camp in 2015.

