Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Rapid City. January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







January 22, 2021

Utah Grizzlies (5-3-2-1, 13 points) at Rapid City Rush (4-9, 8 points)

January 22, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #12 | Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Referees: Andrew Bruggeman (# 25)

Linesmen: Cade Bloomenrader (# 91), Christopher Williams (#62).

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

Rapid City, South Dakota - It's the first game of the weekend series in the Black Hills. It's the 6th season meeting between the clubs. The Grizzlies split a 2 game series to begin the season on December 11th and 12th. Utah has won 4 of the 5 games against the Rush.

This Week's Transactions

Utah signed goaltenders Kevin Carr and Evan Buitenhuis. Carr is entering his 3rd different season with the Grizzlies. He played for Utah in the 2018 and 2019 seasons and had a combined record of 32-20-9 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.55 goals against average. Carr has 5 shutouts in a Utah uniform. Buitenhuis played with the Worcester Railers for the past 2 seasons, winning 24 games. His save percentage in the 2018-19 season was .928 with a 2.37 GAA. Utah also added defenseman Hunter Skinner, who played with team USA in the 2021 World Juniors Championships, a tournament USA won. Skinner was a 4th round pick (112th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2019 draft. Last season Skinner played with the OHL's London Knights and had 32 points (6 goals, 26 assists) and had a +22 rating. On January 18th the Grizzlies signed forward Riley Woods and defensemen Ryker Killins and Ryan Lowney. Woods played with the Newfoundland Growlers last season, scoring 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 43 games. Killins and Lowney both played their college hockey at Ferris State University and were teammates for 2 seasons in 2016, 2017. Lowney has 3 years of experience in this league with the Fort Wayne Komets. Killins played with the Rapid City Rush last season and had 5 goals and 16 assists in 47 games. Ryker also has professional experience with the South Carolina Stingrays and the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

The Grizzlies released defenseman Tanner Jago, who had 2 assists in 8 games this season. Goaltenders Peyton Jones and Parker Gahagen were each reassigned to AHL camp with the Colorado Eagles. Defenseman Ian Scheid, Matt Abt and forward Charlie Gerard were also assigned to the Eagles.

Hunter Miska Makes His First NHL Start

Former Grizzlies goaltender Hunter Miska made his first career NHL start last night for the Colorado Avalanche. He stopped 23 of 26 shots in the 4-2 loss to the LA Kings. It was the 2nd NHL game for Miska, who played in 1 game for the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018-19 season, coming in to play the 3rd period on November 13th, 2018 at Detroit. Miska played in 3 games for the Grizzlies in the 2019-20 season and was named the ECHL goaltender of the week after back to back wins vs Orlando on November 22nd-23rd, 2019.

Last Weekend

The Grizzlies picked up 3 out of 6 standings points last weekend in a 3 game series with Kansas City. Utah won 4-1 on January 15th, outshooting the Mavericks 18 to 3 in the third period and 36 to 16 overall in the game. Kansas City won the next night in a 5-4 overtime game and the Mavericks won 5-2 on MLK Day this past Monday to complete the series. Pat Cannone (2 goals, 2 assists) and Matthew Boucher (1 goal, 3 assists) each had 4 points in the series. AJ White had 2 goals and Miles Gendron and Trey Bradley each had a 3 point series.

Pat Cannone Continues to Shine

Cannone has 9 points in 9 games this season (3 goals, 6 assists). He has a point in 6 of the 9 games. Pat began his professional career with a 2 game stint with Binghamton in the 2010-11 season, which followed his 4 year career at Miami (Ohio). He spent the next 2 full seasons with the AHL's Binghamton Senators. Pat was with the Chicago Wolves from 2014-2016 and was team captain in the 2015-16 season. He also has 2 years of experience with the Iowa Wild in 2017 and 2018, and fulfilled a lifelong dream by playing in 3 NHL games with the 2016-17 Minnesota Wild. Pat spent the last 2 seasons in Europe.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

The Grizzlies are 2nd the league in the fewest shots allowed per game at 29.40. Charlie Gerard is 3rd in shots on goal with 44 as he leaves for Colorado. Ian Scheid also leaves for Colorado with 3 goals, with is tied for the league lead among defenseman.

This Year vs Rapid City

Utah is 4-1 against Rapid City this season. Joe Wegwerth has 4 goals and 2 assists against the Rush this season. Diego Cuglietta leads all Utah players with 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists). Jack Jenkins was great in the Grizz 3 game sweep from Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021. Jenkins had 2 goals and 3 assists and was a +5 in 3 games.

December 11th, 2020 - Utah 4 Rapid City 6 - Cedric Pare, Miles Gendron and Joe Wegwerth each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

December 12th, 2020 - Utah 3 Rapid City 1 - Diego Cuglietta and Brayden Gelsinger each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Peyton Jones got his first pro win in goal.

Diego Cuglietta won the league Player of the Week honors for his 1 goal, 3 assists weekend on Dec. 11-12.

December 31st, 2020 - Rapid City 3 Utah 5 - Joe Wegwerth and Ian Scheid each had 2 goals. Trey Bradley had 3 assists and Jack Jenkins was a +3 and had 1 goal and 2 assists.

January 1st, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4 - Ian Scheid GWG on Power Play with 4:59 left in regulation.

January 2nd, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 3 - Utah got goals from Pat Cannone, Joe Wegwerth and Yuri Terao.

Utah Growlers?

Garrett Johnston, Riley Woods, Trey Bradley and Miles Gendron each played with the Newfoundland Growlers last season. The Growlers ended the 2019-20 season in first place in the North division and had a record of 42-17-1. Goaltender Parker Gahagen, who was loaned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles this past Monday was also on the Growlers 2019-20 club.

2020-21 Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White, Riley Woods.

Defenseman: Miles Gendron, Garrett Johnston, Ryker Killins, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Kris Myllari, Hunter Skinner, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Evan Buitenhuis, Kevin Carr.

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Tim Branham - 254 wins over 7 + seasons. The winningest coach in team history.

Assistant Coach: Ryan Kinasewich - 4th season as assistant coach. He's the franchise's all-time leader in goals, assists and points.

Equipment Manager: Matthew Schwegmann - 2nd season in Utah, 3rd in ECHL and 4th professionally.

Athletic Trainer: Collin Lee: First year Grizzlies trainer.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 5-3-2-1

Home record: 4-1-1

Road record: 1-2-1-1

Win percentage: .591 (3rd in Mountain Division).

Streak: lost 2.

Last 10: 5-2-2-1.

Goals per game: 3.09 (7th in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.00 (Tied 6th).

Shots per game: 33.64 (5th).

Shots against per game: 29.45 (4th).

Power Play: 17.1 % - 7 for 41 (4th).

Penalty Kill: 77.5 % - 31 for 40 (12th).

Record When Scoring First: 4-2-1. Utah has scored first in 7 of the 11 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 4 3

Opposition 1 3

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Charlie Gerard (5)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (8)

Points: Cuglietta/Pat Cannone (9)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8)

PIM: Joe Wegwerth/Teigan Zahn/Matt Abt (18)

Power Play Points: Ian Scheid (4)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (44) - 3rd most in the league.

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (28.6 %) Minimum 5 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cuglietta, Wegwerth, Scheid, Terao, Cannone (1)

Wins: Peyton Jones (4)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.930)

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (2.12).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 13 12 9 0 0 34 Utah Grizzlies 128 122 110 10 370

Opposition 10 13 7 2 1 33 Opposition 114 116 86 7 323

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.