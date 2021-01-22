Neugold Joins Everblades Defense

January 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Friday that defenseman Evan Neugold has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Neugold, 28, will be entering his fifth professional season after playing for the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL for the last two seasons. In 2019-20, he appeared in 53 games and recorded nine goals and 18 assists. Neugold was a part of the Newfoundland squad that won the Kelly Cup Championship in 2019.

The Goshen, Connecticut native began his professional career in the Southern Professional Hockey League, suiting up for Columbus and Knoxville. In 2017-18, Neugold made his ECHL debut with the Adirondack Thunder and also skated with the South Carolina Stingrays for three games.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman attended Middlebury College, where he was named captain in his senior season.

Florida hits the road this weekend to play the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, Jan. 22 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7:00 p.m., and then on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3:00 p.m.

The next home game for the Everblades comes Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena. Enjoy Hump Day Deals! $3 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Barefoot Wines, $3 John Morrell Hot Dogs and $4 New Amsterdam and Pink Whitney Vodkas!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2021

Neugold Joins Everblades Defense - Florida Everblades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.