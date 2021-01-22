Bradley, Woods Leads Utah to Friday Night Win

Rapid City, South Dakota - Trey Bradley scored 2 goals and Riley Woods had a 1 goal and 2 assist effort as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Rapid City Rush 3-2 on Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Bradley scored a power play goal with 2 minutes left in the first period. Utah scored twice in the early stages of the second period as Woods scored on a pass from Hunter Skinner to make it 2-0. The 19 year old Skinner had 2 assists in his professional debut. He played with gold medal winning team USA in the 2021 World Juniors. Bradley scored his 2nd of the night on a deflection 5:55 into the second.

Rush forward Tyler Coulter scored 17:51 into the second to get Rapid City on the board. The Rush made it a 3-2 Utah lead as Avery Peterson scored on the power play halfway through the 3rd.

Utah goaltender Brad Barone saved 27 of 29 in his first start of the season. Rapid City's David Tendeck saved 26 of 29. Both teams had 29 shots on goal and both went 1 for 4 on the power play. Hunter Skinner, Matthew Boucher and Ryan Lowney were each a +2 for the Grizzlies in the win, as their record goes to 6-3-2-1. The Rush fall to 4-10 on the season.

It's the same teams tomorrow night in Rapid City. Face-off is at 7:05 pm and can be seen on FloSports and heard on Mixlr. Next homestand for the Grizzlies is January 29th-31st vs Allen. Tickets are available for every Grizzlies game at utahgrizzlies.com

3 stars.

1. Trey Bradley (Utah) - 2 goals.

2. Riley Woods (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Tyler Coulter (Rapid City) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

