Thunder Announces First 11 Promotional Nights

January 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the first 11 games on the team's promotional schedule.

Highlighting the first segment of the promotional calendar is Wichita Wind Throwback Night, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 6, presented by Case & Associates and Jump Start. The team will be wearing a Wichita Wind-themed jersey that will be auctioned off online on DASH.

On Friday, February 26, bring your new stuffed animals for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Hajoca and Salvation Army. The stuffed animals will be collected after the game and donated to local charities around the Wichita area.

Details on each promotion can be found on the Wichita Thunder website and are subject to change. The rest of the promotional schedule will be announced when the final window of games are made public.

Below is a list of the first 11 promotions:

Saturday, February 6 - Wichita Wind Throwback Night, presented by Case & Associates and Jump Start

Sunday, February 21 - Poster Schedule Giveaway, presented by EMC Insurance and Wichita Brewing Company

Friday, February 26 - Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Hajoca and Salvation Army

Saturday, February 27 - Pirates and Princesses Night, presented by Happily Ever After Parties

Friday, March 5 - Star Trek Night

Saturday, March 6 - Military Appreciation Night, presented by Home Health and Hospice of Kansas

Wednesday, March 10 - Kansas Star Casino Buy-In Night

Friday, March 12 - CARES Night

Saturday, March 13 - T-Dog's Birthday and Weiner Dog Nationals, presented by Sonic and Petland West Wichita

Wednesday, March 17 - St. Paddy's with the Thunder

Friday, March 26 - Educator Appreciation Night

Wichita returns to action on Sunday, January 24 to host the Indy Fuel at 4:05 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. To learn more, contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.