Fuel Creep Back to OT Victory over Oilers

TULSA - In the second game in a three game series in Tulsa, the Fuel would be down by one for the first two periods before Mike Lee would propel Indy to overtime where Alex Rauter would seal the deal for the Fuel's fifth straight win and their tenth win of the season.

The Oilers tested Fuel goaltender Billy Christopoulos (38 saves) early on with 20 shots in the first period. After Tulsa found themselves on a 5-on-3 man advantage Adam Pleskach forced the puck in the back of the net to give the Oilers the lone goal of the first.

The Fuel were able to slow down the Oilers in the second period, holding Tulsa to only six shots while the Fuel were able to get off 12 chances. Nic Periog popped the puck in the back of the net at 9:18 but the goal was quickly waived off as the play was already dead due to a blown whistle.

The Fuel would not give up so easily as Mike Lee buried a one-timer off of the faceoff to tie the game at 9:30 in the third period and force the two teams into overtime.

In their sixth overtime game this season the Indy Fuel capped off another victory when Alex Rauter retrieved his own rebound, found Jared Thomas in the slot to feed it back to Rauter who was able to seal the deal at 3:11 in overtime.

