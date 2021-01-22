ECHL Postpones Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits Games for Friday and Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL has announced that the Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits games scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. have been postponed, per league Health and Safety Protocols.

The ECHL is working with the Solar Bears and Swamp Rabbits to reschedule the games to a later date; tickets purchased for the games will be honored when the games are rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund. For ticket information please contact ticketmaster.com or call the Solar Bears at 407-951-8200. Fans can log onto OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com for future schedule information.

The Solar Bears are scheduled to return to action when they visit the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.

