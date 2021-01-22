ECHL Transactions - January 22
January 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 22, 2021:
Kansas City:
Add Rob Bordson, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Farley, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Zack Andrusiak, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve
Delete Richie Boyd, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Nick Minerva, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ryan Smith, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dino Balsamo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Kobryn, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Olle Eriksson Ek, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/21]
Delete Charlie Sampair, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/21]
Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/21]
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/21]
Delete Kyle Jenkins, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/21]
Utah:
Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on reserve
