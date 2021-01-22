ECHL Transactions - January 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 22, 2021:

Kansas City:

Add Rob Bordson, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Farley, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Zack Andrusiak, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve

Delete Richie Boyd, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Nick Minerva, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ryan Smith, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dino Balsamo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Kobryn, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Olle Eriksson Ek, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/21]

Delete Charlie Sampair, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/21]

Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/21]

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/21]

Delete Kyle Jenkins, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/21]

Utah:

Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on reserve

