Solar Bears Sign Zack Andrusiak

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has signed forward Zack Andrusiak to an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Andrusiak (an-DROO-see-ak), 22, joins the Solar Bears for his second season of professional hockey after skating with the Idaho Steelheads during the 2019-20 season. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward tallied 23 points (10g-13a) and 18 penalty minutes in 51 games for Idaho.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Armstrong, British Columbia played major junior hockey with the Everett Silvertips, Seattle Thunderbirds, Prince Albert Raiders and Tri-City Americans, where he tallied a combined 149 points (80g-69a) and 61 penalty minutes in 202 career games. During the 2016-17 season, Andrusiak helped Seattle capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL postseason champions and earn a berth in the 2017 Memorial Cup.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are scheduled to return to action when they visit the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.

