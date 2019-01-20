Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 4-1 Guns N Hoses Win

The Tulsa Oilers have been anything but gracious visitors to the Maverik Center. Delivering two fierce punches in games one and two, the red-hot Oilers looked to deliver the third and final knockout blow Saturday night against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers were throwing punches but the home team was still standing. Then, it happened: Jake Marchment gathered a puck with nothing between him and Tulsa goalie Evan Fitzpatrick but open ice. Deking to one side, Marchment wound and fired a top shelf laser that ignited the crowd and most importantly, the Grizzlies. The resiliency of Utah paid off and then some. Utah did more than salvage dignity, they skated to an impressive 4-1 victory.

"We capitalized on our chances," head coach Tim Branham said. "I thought we played similar to yesterday and when you play consistent you deserve a better fate. It was a great response and the crowd was unreal. It feels good to get a win."

Following an uncharacteristic night on Friday in which he was pulled in the first period after surrendering three goals on eight shots, Utah's Joe Cannata rebounded in spectacular fashion. Demonstrating yet again that he's one of the top goaltenders in the league, Cannata didn't allow a goal in the first 31 shots he faced.

"Tonight Joe was outstanding and the professionals respond to adversity," Branham said. "He takes a lot of pride in winning for this team. He's won a championship and knows what it takes to win."

Marchment would follow up on his first period goal with an empty netter as the forward registered his third goal in two games. When Mike Economos blistered the net to put a 3-0 stranglehold on this contest, Utah was well on their way to an all important two points in the standings.

"From day one he has been a fabulous addition and belongs in this league," Branham said about Economus. "That was a big goal from him. He's got a great attitude and protects his teammates. He deserves his success."

At the end of the day, Utah didn't leave their fate to the hockey gods, they created it themselves by treating the largest crowd of the year to spectacular hockey.

"You have to play with consistency for the hockey gods to reward you," Branham said. "When you play consistent you deserve a better fate and with this crowd, it provided extra motivation for the boys and it was a team effort."

