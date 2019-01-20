Americans Close Weekend Series in Boise with a 4-3 OT Loss

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, lost to the Idaho Steelheads by a score of 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,259

The Americans had the only goal of the opening frame as Braylon Shmyr tipped home a Dalton Thrower blast for his 10th goal of the season. Dalton Thrower and Chase Lang had the assists. Idaho held a five-shot advantage after the first period 13 to 8.

Things got busy in the second period as there were five goals scored. Riley Bourbonnais walked around the Idaho defense shorthanded firing a shot top-shelf for his ninth goal of the season assisted by Dante Salituro, to put the Americans up 2-0. Alex Dahl cut the lead to 2-1 with his sixth of the year. Braylon Shmyr fired home his second of the game and 11th of the season from the high-slot to give the Americans a 3-1 lead. Idaho would respond two times to even the game at 3-3 after 40-minutes of play.

Neither team would score in the third period, so for the second night in a row the game would be decided in overtime. Both teams had chances early in the overtime period, but both goalies stood strong. The Americans would be called for a penalty late in the extra session setting up the Idaho game winning goal. Brad McClure's shot from the high-slot found the back of the net for the Idaho win.

"Considering we played with 13 skaters tonight, I'm proud of the way our group played," said Americans forward Dante Salituro. "Getting four points against these guys this week was big."

The Americans picked up four out of six points this week against Idaho and extended their point streak to six games. The Americans continue the road trip next Friday night in Tulsa.

Americans Next Home Game:

Wednesday,January 30th vs. Idaho

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

