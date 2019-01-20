Cyclones Take Home and Home Series

January 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





CINCINNATI - Power play goals in the second and the third gave the Indy Fuel (20-18-2-1) their only two points in today's 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones (27-7-3-3) at U.S. Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Shalla gave Indy their first goal of the game halfway through the second period on a a power play opportunity that allowed Logan Nelson to veer the puck from the top right circle back to Shalla who was waiting in front of the net to lift the puck over goaltender Jonas Johansson.

Similar to last nights game in Indy the first period proved tough for the Fuel. Spencer Dorowicz opened up scoring from a pass by Mike Marnell in front of the net. Goalkeeper Jason Pawloski went to make a diving save and Dorowixz was able to push the puck up to Pawloskis knee pad where the puck was deflected into the net at 13:29 in the first period.

Less than five minutes later Pascal Aquin drove the puck up the right circle with Fuel Defensemen Alex Brooks and was able to flick his stick around him to push a shot trough Pawloskis legs at 17:21.

Following Shalla's goal in the second, Jesse Shultz crossed the puck across the ice to Tobie Bisson who was able to break away down the left side to slap the puck into the right corner of the net to widen the Cyclones lead to 3-1 at 15:28.

Marnell, who scored the winning shootout goal at last nights game, had his own tonight at 6:15 in the third when commotion in front of the net allowed him to tap one in.

Fuel were able to capitalize on the power play again in the third period when Quentin Shore diverted the puck to Mat Thompson just above the right circle. Johansson came out of the crease to defend the shot from Thompson but Shalla was waiting for the pass above the left circle to tap it in to bring the final score to 4-2.

Fuel special teams finished strong going 2-for-5 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Pawloski had 26 saves on 30 shots and Johansson had 26 saves on 28 shots.

Indy picks up three points this weekend with an overtime win Fort Wayne on Friday and a overtime loss in Indy on Saturday. The Fuel return home to play Fort Wayne on Friday January 25th at 7:35pm at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.