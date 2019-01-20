10,529 Fans See Grizzlies 4-1 Win

January 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies win 4-1 as Joe Cannata stops 32 of 33 shots and Jake Marchment scored 2 goals in front of a crowd of 10,529 fans on Guns N Hoses night at Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies were wearing specialty jersey's with names of fallen officers and firefighters on the jersey's. The jersey's were auctioned off after the game. It was nice to see an anonymous donor purchased the jersey's that had sentimental value for the Romrell family, Burchett family and the Johnson family. Over 16 thousand dollars were raised during the auction as the Grizzlies honored local police officers and firefighters.

Both teams goaltenders and defensive units dominated the first period as Tulsa's Evan Fitzpatrick and Utah's Joe Cannata each made some key saves to keep the game scoreless. Tulsa outshot Utah 15 to 11 in the first period.

The Grizzlies got on the board as Jake Marchment scores his 10th of the season on an unassisted breakaway 6:34 into the second period. Less than 2 minutes later Jack Walker scores to make it a 2-0 game. Both teams took 9 shots on goal in the second period.

Mike Economos added to the Grizzlies lead as he scored 10:23 into the third period with Gage Ausmus and Nolan De Jong getting the assists. Tulsa's only goal of the game was scored by Charlie Sampair on the power play. Tulsa had 6 power play goals in the 3 game series, where the Oilers won the first 2 games of the series at Maverik Center.

Jake Marchment ended the scoring with an empty net goal with 41 seconds left. It was Marchment's 2nd of the game.

The annual Guns N Hoses night at Maverik Center attracted 10,529 fans at Maverik Center as it was the third straight year that the Tulsa Oilers were the opponent on Guns N Hoses night. It was the largest crowd of the season at Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies 4 game homestand ends on Monday, January 21st at Maverik Center at 1:00 pm against the Idaho Steelheads. It's the first of three Maverik Monday's of the season, where it's buy one get one free tickets when showing your Maverik Adventure Card at the Maverik Center box office.

Grizzlies notes: Defenseman Gage Ausmus and Nolan De Jong were each a plus 3 on the night. Tim McGauley missed the game after serving a 1 game suspension. Josh Anderson returned to the lineup after missing 2 games. Tulsa went 1 for 8 on the power play, while the Grizzlies went 0 for 5 on the power play. Time of game: 2:38.

3 Stars of the Game

1. Joe Cannata (Utah) - 32 of 33 saves.

2. Jake Marchment (Utah) - 2 goals.

3. Mike Economos (Utah) - 1 goal.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.