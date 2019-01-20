Cyclones Sweep Three-Game Weekend Ahead of All-Star Break
January 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (27-7-3-3) defeated the Indy Fuel, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon. Forwards Spencer Dorowicz, Pascal Aquin, and Mike Marnell, along with defenseman Tobie Bisson netted the goals for Cincinnati, who enter the All-Star Break in second place in the ECHL.
The bounces were going the Cyclones' way on the first, as 13:29 into the frame, Marnell threw a pass in front that deflected off of Dorowicz's skate an in to put Cincinnati ahead, 1-0. That lead became 2-0 roughly four minutes later when Aquin took a shot from the right side that trickled through the legs of Fuel goaltender Jason Pawloski.
The 2-0 Cyclones lead held up throughout the remainder of the first, and in the second Indy cut the deficit to 2-1 when former Cyclone Josh Shalla scored a power play tally, 9:56 into the frame. Cincinnati was not deterred and regained their two-goal advantage at the 15:28 mark when Bisson came into the right circle and snapped a shot in past Pawloski to give the 'Clones a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.
In the third, the Cyclones struck once more early when Marnell buried a rebound in front following a shot from Bisson to send Cincinnati to a 4-1 lead, 6:19 into the frame. Indy added a second Shalla power play tally at the 12:52 mark, however that is all the offense the Fuel were able to muster, and the Cyclones held on for a 4-2 win.
Cincinnati outshot the Fuel, 30-28, with goaltender Jonas Johansson steering aside 26 in the win. The Cyclones next take the ice following the All-Star Break on Friday in Toledo against the Walleye. Face-off is scheduled for 7:15pm ET.
