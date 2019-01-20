ECHL Transactions - January 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 20, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Tommy Davis, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Mitch Maloney, F activated from reserve [1/19]

Delete Etienne Boutet, D placed on reserve [1/19]

Atlanta:

Delete Alex Overhardt, F recalled by Milwaukee

Idaho:

Add Nolan Gluchowski, D assigned by Texas

Delete Geoff Crisfield, D placed on reserve

Delete Charlie Dodero, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)

Maine:

Add Zach Tolkinen, D returned from loan to Hartford

Add Terrence Wallin, F returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Louie Rowe, F placed on reserve

Delete Hannu Toivonen, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)

Orlando:

Add Carter Struthers, D activated from reserve

Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Frank Hora, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Josh MacDonald, F loaned to Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Jordan Samuels-Thomas, F assigned by Hershey [1/19]

Delete Shane Eiserman, F placed on reserve [1/19]

Toledo:

Add Dan Leavens, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Yates, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Josh Dickinson, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Tommy Davis, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/19]

Wichita:

Add Zach Todd, D activated from reserve

Add Cam Reid, F activated from reserve

Delete Dominic Zombo, F placed on reserve

Delete Eric Roy, D placed on reserve

