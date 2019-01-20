ECHL Transactions - January 20
January 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 20, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Tommy Davis, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Mitch Maloney, F activated from reserve [1/19]
Delete Etienne Boutet, D placed on reserve [1/19]
Atlanta:
Delete Alex Overhardt, F recalled by Milwaukee
Idaho:
Add Nolan Gluchowski, D assigned by Texas
Delete Geoff Crisfield, D placed on reserve
Delete Charlie Dodero, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)
Maine:
Add Zach Tolkinen, D returned from loan to Hartford
Add Terrence Wallin, F returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Louie Rowe, F placed on reserve
Delete Hannu Toivonen, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)
Orlando:
Add Carter Struthers, D activated from reserve
Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Frank Hora, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Josh MacDonald, F loaned to Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Jordan Samuels-Thomas, F assigned by Hershey [1/19]
Delete Shane Eiserman, F placed on reserve [1/19]
Toledo:
Add Dan Leavens, F activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Yates, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Josh Dickinson, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Tommy Davis, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/19]
Wichita:
Add Zach Todd, D activated from reserve
Add Cam Reid, F activated from reserve
Delete Dominic Zombo, F placed on reserve
Delete Eric Roy, D placed on reserve
