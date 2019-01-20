Nolan Gluchowski Assigned to Steelheads from Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Nolan Gluchowski has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads by the Texas Stars (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Sunday.

Gluchowski, 24, returns to the Steelheads following his second recall of the season, totaling five goals and 16 assists for 21 points with a plus-four rating and eight power play points through 27 games in Idaho. The Wixom, Mich., product set a team-high eight-game point streak from December 14 through January 5 and was named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week thanks to a six-point week in the final games of December. Gluchowski was recalled on January 15 by AHL Texas.

The Steelheads open a nine-game road trip on Monday, Jan. 21 at 1:00 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies from Maverik Center.

The Steelheads open a nine-game road trip on Monday, Jan. 21 at 1:00 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies from Maverik Center.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 p.m. to open a three-game weekend against the Rapid City Rush.

