Grizzlies Explode Late as Ports Toppled in Fresno

FRESNO Ca. - For a second straight night the Fresno Grizzlies rallied in the later innings, this time overcoming a 3-1 Stockton advantage, as the Ports fell 16-4 in game two of a season-opening three-game series at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the top of the fifth, the Ports (0-2) put together a two-out rally to take their first lead of the game. With the bases empty, Jhoan Paulino singled on the 12th pitch of his second at-bat against Grizzlies starter Victor Juarez and Robert Puason followed suit with a single of his own to put runners on first and second. Max Muncy then cranked a 1-1 pitch over the wall in left to give the Ports a 3-1 lead.

As they did on Opening Night, though, the Grizzlies (2-0) wasted no time in coming back. Braxton Fulford singled on the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth off Ports' starter Grant Judkins and Hunter Goodman followed with a two-run shot to left field to tie the game at three.

With the game still tied and Aaron Cohn on for the Ports in the bottom of the sixth, Warming Bernabel launched a solo shot to left field with two outs to give the Grizzlies a 4-3 lead.

Fresno then added three in the seventh to pad its lead. Zach Kokoska was hit by an 0-2 pitch from Stockton reliever Alexis Cedano to start the frame and Adael Amador followed with a double to put runners on second and third with nobody out. After Benny Montgomery lined out, Kokoska scored on a wild pitch and Juan Brito hit a two-run homer to right field to make it 7-3.

The Grizzlies then added nine runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Right-hander Joel Condreay (1-0) got the win for Fresno with an inning and a third of scoreless relief, while Cohn (0-1) took the loss for Stockton.

Muncy and Danny Bautista each notched their second straight multi-hit days, while Muncy drove in all four runs for the Ports.

Stockton will try to salvage the final game of this three-game set on Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park with first pitch coming at 1:05.

