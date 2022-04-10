Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

April 10, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Ports conclude their three-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Mason Green and Ports RHP Blake Beers are the probable starters.

GREEN GOES FOR THE GRIZZLIES: Today's starter is lefty Mason Green, a 23-year old from Lenexa, Kansas. Green was selected by the Rockies in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Central Missouri, a Division II college. In Green's last collegiate season, he started all 18 games on the bump, going an outrageous 16-0, finishing his college career without a loss (27-0). Green had one complete game shutout and pitched 104.2 frames. He also struck out 123 batters and walked 26, becoming just the sixth Central Missouri Mule to ever reach 100 strikeouts in a single-season.

LET'S GOOOOO: The Fresno Grizzlies brought back almost their entire field staff for the 2022 season. Manager Robinson Cancel will once again pilot the team after leading the Grizzlies to a league-best 74-41 record and earning a playoff spot in his inaugural season at the helm. Assuming the same roles in 2022 as well are Pitching Coach Mark Brewer and Hitting Coach Nic Wilson. Steve Soliz remains on the staff as well, moving from Development Supervisor to Bench Coach. Finally, Genevieve Payne rounds out the group as the Performance Coach. On the players side, 16 pitchers and 14 position players were assigned to Fresno. There are six returning players from the 2021 regular season championship squad and six of the Rockies' top 30 prospects as listed by MLB.com will don the Grizzlies threads in 2022. The returning players include RHP Noah Gotsis, RHP Juan Mejia, RHP Case Williams, C Bryant Quijada, INF Warming Bernabel and INF Trevor Boone. The top prospects include #3 OF Benny Montgomery, #10 INF Adael Amador, #14 INF Warming Bernabel, #16 OF Yanquiel Fernandez, #20 C Hunter Goodman and #24 OF Juan Guerrero. There are also a few names that the Central Valley may recognize, outfielders EJ Andrews Jr and Braiden Ward. Andrews Jr. was a Fresno State Bulldog prior to being drafted by the Rockies last year and Ward is a product of El Capitan High School in Merced, one hour from Chukchansi Park.

#CLAWSANDPAWS: EJ Andrews Jr is now the ninth Fresno State Bulldog to don a Fresno Grizzlies uniform. He joins LHP Dean Hartgraves, '98, RHP Steve Soderstrom, '98-99, C Giuseppe Chiaramonte, '00-'01, RHP Mark Gardner, rehab, '01, OF Tom Goodwin '02, LHP Adam Pettyjohn '04, C Trent Woodward, '15 and '17 and RHP Justin Miller, '19.

20TH SEASON IN DOWNTOWN FRESNO: Since first opening its gates on May 1, 2002, Chukchansi Park has been a cornerstone of downtown Fresno and the community as a whole. Now in its 20th season, the ballpark is still regarded as one of the nicest in Minor League Baseball. The "20 Seasons In Downtown Fresno" logo features the silhouette of some of the city's most recognizable landmarks surrounded by Chukchansi Park. Completing the logo is the replacement of the zero in the number 20 with the City of Fresno logo. The inclusion of the ballpark, Chukchansi Gold's logo as part of the Chukchansi Park logo, and the City of Fresno logo represents that all three parties are partners in the continuing endeavor to improve downtown Fresno and better our community.

CHUKCHANSI PARK IMPROVEMENTS: This offseason, Chukchansi Park received over $2 million dollars worth of improvements, which include a brand new video board, field lights and sound system. The Grizzlies partnered with Wisconsin-based Visua for the video board project, which will feature a new sound system for the stadium. The previous display, which featured the same layout as the original board, was installed for the 2010 season. The upgraded display will take up the entire area of the former scoreboard, replacing the screens and static advertisements with over 2.1 million LED Lamps. The teams' new sound system will feature 27 new zones with over 125 individual speakers around the stadium, allowing complete control over sound levels and content throughout Chukchansi Park. Utilizing the latest technology, Grizzlies Productions will be upgraded to eight new high-definition angles, including two wireless fan cameras with instant replay. Chukchansi Park now features new LED field lights starting in 2022. These lights, which are being installed by Musco Sports Lighting from Iowa, will decrease the team's energy consumption while providing a more natural illumination. The new bulbs will be able to perform light shows, similar to Bulldog Stadium, as well as change color, bringing another layer of excitement to the fan experience.

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: The Grizzlies are 19-7 over the last two seasons against the Ports with an 11-1 mark at Stockton. One of those 11 wins at Banner Island Ballpark included an 18-0 trouncing on July 15th. That was the largest shutout win and the second-largest margin of victory in Grizzlies' history. This year, Fresno and Stockton will meet 30 times in the 132 total games California League schedule, with two three-game sets and four six-game series planned. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar in Fresno is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played 7 MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (0-0), Beige (2-0), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (0-0), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 12, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Cullen Kafka (0-0, 0.00) vs LHP Matt Mikulski (0-0, 0.00)

APRIL 13, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Case Williams (0-0, 0.00) vs TBD

APRIL 14, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

LHP Evan Shawver (0-0, 0.00) vs TBD

APRIL 15, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (0-0, 0.00) vs TBD

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.