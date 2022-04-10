Rawhide Take First Loss of the Season

VISALIA, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Rawhide by a score of 14-7. The Quakes got on the board quickly. Luis Diaz hit a home run off the first pitch of the night. They continued to score three more runs in the first inning. Yaifer Perdomo, the Rawhide starter, did not make it through the first inning. He took the loss after giving up four runs on five hits.

In the second, the Quakes added four more runs to take the eight-run lead. The Rawhide answered back in the third inning with five runs. SP Chen and Deyvison De Los Santos hit their first home run of the season in the third inning.

Despite the Rawhide offense scoring seven runs off nine hits, the Rawhide fell short by seven runs. The series finale is tomorrow at 1:00 P.M. The winner of tomorrow game wins the series.

