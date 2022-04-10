Offense Explodes in Quakes First 2022 Win

April 10, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga offense exploded for 14 runs and 17 hits, as they earned their first win of the 2022 campaign, 14-7 over the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Several Quakes had huge offensive nights, as Jose Ramos homered and scored four runs, while Luis Rodriguez had three hits and drove in five.

Luis Diaz, who finished the game with two hits, led off the game by swatting the very first pitch over the fence for a solo homer, as the Quakes would never look back.

They added three more in the first, followed by four additional runs in the second, taking a commanding 8-0 lead after two innings.

Dodgers' rehabbing reliever Tommy Kahnle gave the Quakes a boost, as he worked a scoreless first inning, throwing just eight pitches in his first rehab outing.

Ben Caparius worked a quick second, but ran into trouble in the third, as he gave up a pair of homers, as Visalia stormed back to cut the Rancho lead to 8-5.

The Quakes got out of the inning and eventually took over, scoring six of the game's final eight runs to win going away.

Benony Robles (1-0) was sharp in relief and earned the win, by allowing just one run over three innings.

Visalia's Yaifer Perdomo (0-1) didn't make it out of the first inning, as he gave up four runs while recording just two outs in the loss.

Rancho (1-1) will send Dodgers' 2021 first-round draft pick Maddux Bruns to the mound in Sunday's series-finale. Visalia will roll out lefty Liam Norris for his first outing of the year. Game time for the rubber game will be 1:00pm.

The Quakes are home on Tuesday for Opening Night Fireworks, thanks to American Career College. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.