Quakes Fall 5-4 in 13-Inning Thriller

April 10, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Quakes dropped a heart-breaker in Visalia on Sunday, losing a 13-inning thriller by a final of 5-4.

A throwing error in the last of the 13th sealed the deal, giving the Rawhide two of three in the weekend series.

Tied at 4-4 in the last of the 13th and runners at first and second with no outs, Quakes' reliever Joan Valdez fielded a would-be sacrifice bunt. Valdez looked to third initially, but Quakes third baseman Luis Diaz wasn't in position to accept a throw. Valdez (0-1) instead forced a throw to first that skipped down the right-field line, allowing the winning run to score.

Damon Keith had a big day for the Quakes, going 3-for-6 with three extra-base hits. His go-ahead double in the 12th looked like it may prove to be the game-winner, but Visalia tied it in the last of the inning, thanks to a two-out infield single by Davison De Los Santos.

The Quakes got a good debut from Maddux Bruns, who struck out four over two scoreless innings in his first appearance for Rancho.

After a day off on Monday, the Quakes open their home schedule on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field against the 66ers. Tuesday's Home Opener will feature post-game Fireworks, thanks to American Career College and tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Game time is 6:30pm.

We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.