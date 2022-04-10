Spring Cleaning: Fresno Sweeps Stockton 6-5 on Sunday

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-0) earned their first sweep of the 2022 season, beating the Stockton Ports (0-3) 6-5 Sunday afternoon from Chukchansi Park. With the win, Fresno moves to 20-7 against Stockton while completing their second sweep of the Ports over the past two seasons.

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 1-0 in the second when Fresno State alum E.J. Andrews Jr. plated Yanquiel Fernandez with a sacrifice fly to right. In the top of the third, Danny Bautista and Kevin Richards drove in a trio of runs, giving the Ports a 3-1 advantage. The lead was cut to one when Merced product Braiden Ward powered a solo shot to right. It was his first homer of the year.

In the fifth, the Grizzlies scored four runs with Juan Brito doing the majority of the damage. The Dominican native powered a three-run tank to right field, pushing Fresno in front, 5-3. Another run would waltz home, extending the score to 6-3. Stockton added a run in the sixth and another in the seventh, but couldn't secure the tying run, ending their Sunday afternoon.

Ward concluded his Sunday with a three-hit contest, scoring a pair of runs. Warming Bernabel, Trevor Boone and Hunter Goodman combined for seven singles in 14 at-bats to aid the Grizzlies. Ports first baseman Nick Brueser notched two doubles in a perfect day at the plate while Richards picked up two RBI in the loss.

The Fresno triumph rewarded Noah Gotsis (1-0) the decision while Blake Beers (0-1) suffered the loss. Grizzlies starter Mason Green did not factor in the line after three-plus innings of work. He struck out six while allowing three earned runs. Luis Amoroso (hold) fanned two in a solid eighth and Juan Mejia (save, 1) shut down the door with a 1-2-3 ninth. Both teams will enjoy an off day tomorrow before going back to action on Tuesday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Braiden Ward (3-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- 2B Juan Brito (1-5, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- C Hunter Goodman (3-5, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B Nick Brueser (3-3, 2 2B, R, 2 BB)

- RF Denzel Clarke (2-4, 2B, RBI, R)

- DH Kevin Richards (1-5, 2B, 2 RBI)

On Deck:

Tuesday, April 12 @ San Jose Giants, Fresno RHP Cullen Kafka (0-0, 0.00) vs. San Jose LHP Matt Mikulski (0-0, 0.00), 6:30 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

E.J. Andrews Jr. is now the ninth Fresno State Bulldog to don a Fresno Grizzlies uniform. He now joins LHP Dean Hartgraves, '98, RHP Steve Soderstrom, '98-99, C Giuseppe Chiaramonte, '00-'01, RHP Mark Gardner, rehab, '01, OF Tom Goodwin '02, LHP Adam Pettyjohn '04, C Trent Woodward, '15 and '17 and RHP Justin Miller, '19 as both former Bulldogs and Grizzlies.

